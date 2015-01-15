Featured Android

Xiaomi unveils Mi Note Pro with 5.7-inch Quad HD display, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 810

In addition to the Mi Note, Xiaomi also announced the Mi Note Pro which features similar design and specifications with the following improvements: a 64-bit Snapdragon 810 processor, a Quad HD display, 4GB of RAM, and LTE-Cat 9 support for download speeds of up t 450Mbps. The phablet also includes 64GB internal storage.

The Pro version is a more powerful and pricier version of the flagship device Mi Note. Also keep in mind that Mi Note flagships are high specs and pricier than the Redmi Note series.

Xiaomi Mi Note Pro specifications

  • 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS display with 551PPI resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Ouad-Core Snapdragon 810 processor (four x 1.5GHz ARM A53 + four x 2.0 GHz ARM A57 ) with Adreno 430 GPU
  • 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB internal memory
  • MIUI on top of Android 4.4 (KitKat)
  • Dual SIM (micro + nano)
  • 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, OIS, Sony IMX214 BSI sensor, 6-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording
  • 4MP front-facing camera with large 2-micron pixels.
  • 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Fi audio system for true sound representation.
  • 6.95mm thick and weighs 161 grams
  • 4G LTE (cat.9 up to 450Mbps download speed) , WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4/5 GHz), WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS
  • 3090mAh lithium-ion battery, Quick charge 2.0

The Xiaomi Mi Note Pro will available in white color and is priced at 3,299 Chinese Yuan ( US$ 533 / Rs. 32,850 approx). The company has still not announced when Mi Note Pro will be available.

