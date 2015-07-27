Featured Android

Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Leaked in User Guide

The latest smartphone Xperia C5 Ultra (E5506, E5553), codenamed Lavender from Sony mobile will soon launch. This has been confirmed by a leaked user guide for the device.

According to the leaked user guide of Xperia C5 Ultra, it will have at least a bezel-less frame on the left and right sides of the phone and is expected to sport large display with full HD resolution.

The smartphone will sport a 13MP rear camera, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage with microSD memory card slot with nano SIM. The handset will have a front-facing flash, which is suggested by the leaked user guide. There is no confirmation of front-facing camera resolution, although this is also rumoured to sport a 13MP sensor with flash. As per previous leaked rumors, it will powered by MediaTek MT 6752 (64-bit octa-core LTE) chipset.

There is no word on details about the launch date of the phone as of know.

Source : Xperiablog

