Motorola Moto Maxx with 21MP camera Launched

Motorola has finally launched the Moto Maxx smartphone on Wednesday, the global variant of the recently-launched Droid Turbo that is exclusively sold on US mobile carrier Verizon.

Motorola Moto Maxx Specification and price

It has the same 5.2 (1440×2560 pixels) QHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Android 4.4 KitKat OS, 2.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, 21-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash which supports 4K video recording and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

It is paired with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and packs a 3900mAh battery which promises up to 48h of battery life with mixed use. It has also Motorola Turbo Charger features which offers eight hours of power in a quick 15 minute charge.

Motorola Moto Maxx specifications

ProcessorQualcomm® Snapdragon ™ Processor 805 CPU with quad-core 2.7 GHz (APQ8084)
Adreno 420 GPU @ 600 MHz
Memory (RAM)3 GB (LPDDR3 with 64-bit access)
Screen5.2 "OLED 1440 x 2560 HD Quad with 565 ppi Corning® Gorilla Glass® 3
Storage (ROM)64 GB Internal
OSAndroid 4.4.4 KitKat ®
Rear Camera21 MP (3936 x 5248) 4: 3, 15.5 MP (2952x5248) 16: 9, f /2.0, Quick Capture, Dual LED Flash, Tap anywhere to capture, Capture video Ultra HD (4K) (24fps) and playback (30fps), 1080p HD video (30fps), Slow motion video (720p), 4X digital zoom, Burst mode, Auto HDR, Widescreen mode
Front Camera2 MP + Video HD 1080p
SIM cardNano-SIM
ConnectivityMicro USB
input headphone jack 3.5 mm
Bluetooth® technologyVersion 4.0 LE
Wifi802.11a / g / b / n / ac (dual band capability), mobile hotspot
Video captureUltra HD (4K) (24fps), 1080p HD (30fps), 720p Slo Mo
Networks4G / LTE (Cat 4), UMTS / HSPA +, GSM / EDGE
BandsCat LTE 4 (Bands 2, 3, 4, 7, 17)
UMTS / HSPA + (850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz)
GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
NFCYes
Location ServicesGPS
SensorsAccelerometer, Ambient Light, eCompass, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Infra-red, Proximity
Water resistantYes
Battery3900 mAh
Mixed use up to 40 hours
Motorola Turbo charger (included)
Up to 6 hours of mixed use with just 15 minutes of charging
DimensionsWidth: 73.3 mm, Height: 143.5 mm, Curve: 8.3-11.2 mm
Weight176 gm

The Motorola Moto Maxx comes in Black Ballistic Nylon version and is priced at 2199 Brazilian Real ( US$ 878 approx) in Brazil. Brazilian fans can but it from the official website and would be available in Mexico mid-November. Motorola has announced that it would launch the smartphone in Latin American countries soon.

Source : Motorola Blog

