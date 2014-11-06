Motorola Moto Maxx with 21MP camera Launched

Motorola has finally launched the Moto Maxx smartphone on Wednesday, the global variant of the recently-launched Droid Turbo that is exclusively sold on US mobile carrier Verizon.

It has the same 5.2 (1440×2560 pixels) QHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Android 4.4 KitKat OS, 2.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, 21-megapixel rear camera with dual LED flash which supports 4K video recording and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

It is paired with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and packs a 3900mAh battery which promises up to 48h of battery life with mixed use. It has also Motorola Turbo Charger features which offers eight hours of power in a quick 15 minute charge.

Motorola Moto Maxx specifications

Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon ™ Processor 805 CPU with quad-core 2.7 GHz (APQ8084)

Adreno 420 GPU @ 600 MHz Memory (RAM) 3 GB (LPDDR3 with 64-bit access) Screen 5.2 "OLED 1440 x 2560 HD Quad with 565 ppi Corning® Gorilla Glass® 3 Storage (ROM) 64 GB Internal OS Android 4.4.4 KitKat ® Rear Camera 21 MP (3936 x 5248) 4: 3, 15.5 MP (2952x5248) 16: 9, f /2.0, Quick Capture, Dual LED Flash, Tap anywhere to capture, Capture video Ultra HD (4K) (24fps) and playback (30fps), 1080p HD video (30fps), Slow motion video (720p), 4X digital zoom, Burst mode, Auto HDR, Widescreen mode Front Camera 2 MP + Video HD 1080p SIM card Nano-SIM Connectivity Micro USB

input headphone jack 3.5 mm Bluetooth® technology Version 4.0 LE Wifi 802.11a / g / b / n / ac (dual band capability), mobile hotspot Video capture Ultra HD (4K) (24fps), 1080p HD (30fps), 720p Slo Mo Networks 4G / LTE (Cat 4), UMTS / HSPA +, GSM / EDGE Bands Cat LTE 4 (Bands 2, 3, 4, 7, 17)

UMTS / HSPA + (850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz)

GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) NFC Yes Location Services GPS Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, eCompass, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Infra-red, Proximity Water resistant Yes Battery 3900 mAh

Mixed use up to 40 hours

Motorola Turbo charger (included)

Up to 6 hours of mixed use with just 15 minutes of charging Dimensions Width: 73.3 mm, Height: 143.5 mm, Curve: 8.3-11.2 mm Weight 176 gm

The Motorola Moto Maxx comes in Black Ballistic Nylon version and is priced at 2199 Brazilian Real ( US$ 878 approx) in Brazil. Brazilian fans can but it from the official website and would be available in Mexico mid-November. Motorola has announced that it would launch the smartphone in Latin American countries soon.

Source : Motorola Blog