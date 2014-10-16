Google launched HTC made Nexus 9 tablet alongside Nexus 6 and Nexus Player. The Nexus 9 is the first Nexus device from HTC since the original Nexus One. The Nexus 9 sports a 8.9-inch screen, and runs on the latest Android 5.0 Lollipop OS.

Google insists that the size is perfect for carrying around the device in one hand, and big enough to get real work done. The company has also released The magnetically attached, fully responsive keyboard allows to type at different angles and helps to get stuff done at home, at the office, and on the go. Though it is not a part of packaging, you need to buy it separately.

The Nexus 9 comes with a 2048×1536-pixel density at 4:3 aspect ratio. It has a dual-core 2.3GHz Nvidia Tegra K1 processor and 192-core Kepler GPU paired with 2GB RAM. The Nexus 9 will be available in 16GB & 32GB storage variants.

Nexus 9’s other specs include an 8MP rear camera with a f 2.4 lens, a 1.6MP front camera with a f 2.4 lens, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2×2 (MIMO), optional LTE, and Android 5.0 Lollipop right out of the box.

Google Nexus 9 Specs

CPU 64-bit NVIDIA Tegra K1 Dual Denver @ 2.3GHz GPU 192-core Kepler GPU Display 8.9" IPS LCD, 4:3 aspect ratio, QXGA (2048x1536)

Gorilla Glass 3, Double tap to wake RAM 2GB RAM Memory 16GB & 32GB storage Camera 8MP Rear camera f/2.4, Auto-focus, LED flash



1.6MP Front camera f/2.4

Wireless 802.11ac 2x2 (MIMO), NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 Telephony Quad-band GSM, CDMA, Penta-band HSPA, LTE Sensors GPS, Ambient light sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Magnetometer Ports & Connections Micro-USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio, Dual front-facing speakers with HTC BoomSound, Dual microphones Battery & Charging 6700 mAh

Wi-Fi Browsing: Up to 9.5 hours

LTE Browsing: Up to 8.5 hours

Video Playback: Up to 9.5 hours

Wi-Fi Standby: Up to 30 days

LTE Standby: Up to 30 days Size 153.68mm x 228.25mm x 7.95mm Weight 425g (Wi-Fi), 436g (LTE) Color Indigo Black, Lunar White, Sand Software Android 5.0 Lollipop

Nexus 9 will be available for pre-order on October 17, with the pricing set at 399$ for the base model – 16 GB, WiFi-only. Nexus 9 will be in stores starting November 3. As for pricing, the tablet costs $399 and $479 for 16GB and 32GB models respectively, while the LTE model with 32GB storage costs $599. Check out Google Nexus 9 official page for more details on availability.