Google Hangouts supports now free voice calling from India

Great news for Hangouts user in India as Google now introducing international voice calls from Hangouts. Earlier Google Hangouts voice calling only available to the users of United States and Canada. And calling made to the numbers inside U.S. and Canada are free.

Yesterday Google India team has announced that starting immediately all Hangouts users in India can make international voice calls right from Hangouts. They also want to remind you that you can make free calls to numbers in the U.S. and Canada and the international rates are really low. In addition the first minute of any call you make to any of the 24 countries listed here will also become free. Keep in mind that if you abuse the free minute, they’ll cut you off.

To make voice calls you’ll need to initiate the call either from the Hangouts app within Gmail on your computer, by installing Google Chrome extension, or install the Hangouts Dialer on your Android device to get started.

Source : Google India